Ghana Premier League: Accra Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko left dispirited after Kotoko draw

Accra Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko cannot come to terms with how his team couldn’t cling to their 1-0 advantage until full time.

Preko’s side were away to Kotoko on Sunday January 8, 2023 and stunned the Porcupine Warriors by scoring first through Bashiru Abdul in the 47th minute.

Kotoko managed to slavage a point in the 10th minute of added-time when Andrews Appau headed in the equalizer.

Preko vented his frustration after the match. He told StarTimes:

“I said it against Hearts of Oak. It feels like a defeat. No disrespect for Asante Kotoko. This is a shadow Asante Kotoko club and we shouldn’t be satisfied with the draw. Because when Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are in their peak they can kill everybody.”

The former Black stars forward added: “This job is unbelievable because Kotoko doesn’t deserve a point. We shot ourselves on the foot.”

Great Olympics will host Gold Stars in their next game on Januray 12, 2023.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante