Ghana Premier League: Brace hero Michel Otou bags MVP award against Aduana

Legon Cities midfielder Michel Otou scored both goals in their 2-0 win over League leaders Aduana Stars at the El Wak Stadium on Monday, March 20 2023 in their Week 22 fixture and was adjudged Man of The Match.

Otou who was dominant in midfiled opened the scoring for the Royals with a powerful strike from the edge of the box in the 7th minute.

The referee awarded Cities a penalty after Meider was fouled in the penalty box in the 77th minute.

Up stepped Otou to score again and secure the win for his side. The win ends the six match winless streak in the Premier League for Maxwell Konadu’s side and also moves them out of the relegation zone.

By Suleman Asante