Ghana Premier League clubs finalise match venues for 2023/24 season

All 18 Ghana Premier League clubs have finalised their match venues and alternative options for the upcoming 2023/24 Premier League season, set to kick off in September.

The clubs have adhered to the regulations set forth by the Ghana Football Association's Club Licensing Regulations.

In preparation for the new season, the clubs have ensured that their home match venues are ready to host exciting football action. Additionally, they have provided alternative match venues as part of the required licensing process.

Furthermore, the training facilities for each club have been confirmed, ensuring that the players have access to top-notch facilities to prepare for the intense season ahead.

As the start of the league approaches, fans can eagerly anticipate witnessing their favourite teams battle it out on the pitch in these carefully selected venues.

The Premier League promises to deliver thrilling moments and fierce competition throughout the 2023/24 season.