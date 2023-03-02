GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana Premier League: FA announces Nominees for Player of the Month Award for February 

Published on: 02 March 2023
The Ghana FA has announced nominees for NASCO Player of the Month Award for February 2023.

Asante Kotoko SC’s Steven Mukwala Desse has been nominated again alongside Francis Andy Kumi of Kotoku Royals, Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United and Accra Lions youngster Abass Samari Salifu.

The four players will be gunning for the top award due to their impressive performances for their respective clubs last month.

The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Winner will be announced on the GFA News bulletin on Friday, March 3, 2023.

 

 

 

