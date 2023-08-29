Ghana Premier League: GFA unveils increased prize money and extended rewards for top teams

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a step to elevate the excitement and competition in the upcoming Premier League season by increasing the prize money for the winners.

The new prize money structure was unveiled at the launch of the 2023/24 season on Tuesday.

Last season's winners Medeama, secured a prize of 300,000 Ghana cedis ($26,320). However, the forthcoming league champions will now be awarded 500,000 Ghana cedis ($43,868), reflecting a significant percentage increment.

In addition to boosting the rewards for the league winners, the GFA has extended its recognition to the clubs that achieve various positions in the league standings.

GFA President Kurt Okraku elaborated on this decision, stating, "To increase the competitiveness of the league, the Ghana Football Association will reward from the first to the 10th place in the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League."

The launch of the league took place at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua, setting the stage for the upcoming season.

The highly anticipated league is set to commence on September 15, promising intense matches and spirited competition as clubs vie for both victory and recognition.