Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko to outdoor new kit sponsor today

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko will unveil new kit sponsorship on Tuesday, September 25 2018, at the club's secretariat in Kumasi.

Last week, the Porcupine Warriors signed a bumper partnership deal with Portuguese sportswear manufacturing firm, Strike.

The record Premier League champions penned the dotted line with the Portuguese firm after their deal with Barex expired months ago.

Asante Kotoko will be wearing kits during the second round of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that lucrative sponsorship deal was brokered by their former hero Yusif Chibsah.