Ghana Premier League unattractive due to player exodus - GHALCA Administrative manager

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Administrative manager Oduro Nyarko has said that the Ghana Premier League is unattractive due to player exodus.

The domestic top-flight league has been hit with player exodus in recent times resulting to low patronage and reducing the standard of the league.

Last season’s top scorer Yaw Annor of AshantiGold and second place Frank Etouga Mbella of Asante Kotoko all moved out of their respective clubs following an outstanding season.

His comment comes on the back of an impressive turn out at Ghana’s AFCON double header against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

“Player exodus is a big factor, it makes the league unattractive because the gem, the premier league stars, people would want to watch are not there.”, he told Citi Sports.

“But there are other factors causing the low attendance, which is not hyping the games well, it might affect it.” “Poor officiating, the pitches are other things that must be addressed as well.”

The Ghana Football Association has been subjected to intense criticism in recent times after they were compelled to make attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium free for the President’s Cup between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.