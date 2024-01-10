Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo meets Black Stars players ahead of AFCON departure

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has visited the national team, the Black Stars, ahead of their departure to Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The President met the team in Kumasi in a special send-off party, where the players were treated to some good entertainment from Afro dancehall superstar Stonebwoy.

Nana Akufo-Addo charged the team to go to Ivory Coast and deliver the best performance to end the country's 42-year wait for a fifth title.

All 27 players invited, including Mohammed Kudus, were present at the farewell dinner.

The Black Stars rounded up preparations for the tournament with a pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia on Monday.

The team will leave Ghana for Abidjan on Wednesday before their Group B opener against Cape Verde on Sunday. The four-time African champions will also face Egypt and Mozambique in the group.

Ghana last won the tournament in 1982 and were close three times in the last three decades.