Ghana's No. 1

Ghana prospect Callum Hudson-Odoi scores in Nottingham Forest win over Fulham

Published on: 03 April 2024
Callum Hudson-Odoi, the England-born Ghanaian, played a pivotal role when Nottingham Forest saw off Fulham in the English Premier League on Wednesday night.

Hudson-Odoi's performance was evident as he netted a crucial equalizer in the 9th minute, setting the tone for Forest's dominance at the City Ground.

The first half saw additional goals from Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White, securing a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.

Despite Fulham's effort to stage a comeback with a goal from Tosin Adarabioyo, Nottingham Forest emerged victorious.

Hudson-Odoi's impact extended throughout the game, as he continued to threaten Fulham's defence with his pace and creativity.

With this goal, Hudson-Odoi has now amassed five goals in the English Premier League for Forest, solidifying his status as a key asset for the team's success.

Forest move out of the relegation zone with Wednesday's victory. They are sitting in the 17th position on the league standings with three points advantage.

