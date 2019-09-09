Ghana ranked Africa’s second biggest exporter of footballers in 2019; find out which country tops the list

Ghana is Africa’s second biggest exporter of footballers in 2019 according to a survey by CIES Football Observatory monthly report.

Brazil is clearly at the summit of the rankings for countries exporting footballers.

According to CIES report, the South American giants have a total of 1,330 players playing in 147 leagues across the globe.

Brazilians are present in 85 associations out of 98. This reflects the unique role played by Brazil in supplying professional footballers worldwide.

With over 800 expatriates, France and Argentina also stand out from the crowd as exporting nations. Overall, almost a quarter of expatriates are from Brazil, France or Argentina (22.5%).

The principle exporters from other continents are Nigeria for Africa (10th place, 361 expatriates), with Ghana occupying the 12th spot with 286 expatriates.

It represents a 20% increment in the number of talents from Ghana plying their trade outside the country as compared to 2018.

Below is the ranking of the world's biggest exporters of footballers in 2019;