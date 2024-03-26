Ghana remain winless in 2024 after Uganda draw in international friendly

Ghana's quest for a victory in 2024 faced another setback as they settled for a 2-2 draw against Uganda in an international friendly held on Tuesday at the Stade de Marrakech.

Despite taking the lead twice against the Ugandan side, the Black Stars were unable to hold on to their advantage, conceding twice and ultimately being forced to share the points.

The result extends Ghana's winless streak in 2024, marking six consecutive games without a victory for the four-time African champions.

Their year started with a goalless draw against Namibia in Kumasi, followed by a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in their opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite managing two draws against Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament, Ghana failed to progress past the group stage.

In the buildup to the friendly against Uganda, the Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria last Friday before being held to a draw in their latest outing.

Ghana's last victory dates back to November 17, 2023, when they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Madagascar, courtesy of a late goal by Inaki Williams.

However, their triumph was short-lived as they succumbed to a defeat against Comoros in their subsequent fixture.

With seven games now without a win, the results from the March friendlies could potentially impact Ghana's standing in the FIFA rankings.

Moreover, the lack of positive results does not bode well for their upcoming crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Mali scheduled for June.