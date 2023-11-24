Ghana star Mohammed Kudus returns to West Ham, trains ahead of Burnley clash

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has rejoined his teammates at West Ham United, after the November international break and is gearing up for their upcoming Premier League clash against Burnley.

The talented attacker has already resumed training with his teammates in preparation for the weekend fixture.

Kudus, 23, is expected to feature prominently for West Ham United in their match against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. Having played nine matches in the English Premier League this season, where he found the back of the net twice, Kudus aims to further contribute to his team's success.

During the recent international break, Kudus represented Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. He played a crucial role in both matches, helping the Black Stars secure a victory against Madagascar and participating in the unfortunate defeat to Comoros.

Prior to the game against Comoros, Kudus failed to participate in the final training due to a back pain as reported by veteran Sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah which eventually saw him start from the bench.

However, the former Ajax man is believed to be fully fit and in contention to face the Clarets.

Looking ahead, the talented youngster is anticipated to be a key figure in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.