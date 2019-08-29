Ghana star Samuel Owusu impresses as Al-Fayha dispatch Al-Hazem in Saudi Pro League

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu featured prominently for Al-Fayha in their 2-1 win over Al-Hazem in the Saudi Arabia Pro League on Thursday evening.

The 23-year-old displayed his predatory movement and trickery as he tormented the defence of the visitors.

The former Čukarički star was again the star of the evening in just his second game for the Saudi side as he played full throttle.

The Ghana international has already warmed himself into the hearts of the club's supporters with his immense quality and fabolous personality off the pitch.

He is expected to be key for Al-Fayha as they aim to win the Pro League title this season.

Owusu joined the side on a three-year deal from Serbia side Čukarički this summer.

It's already turning out to be a dream move after emerging of the blocks quickly for the side.

Compatriot Ernest Asante, who plays for Al-Hazem did not feature for the visitors.