Ghana star Thomas Partey confident Arsenal can beat Manchester City

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed confidence in his team ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.

Despite the Premier League leaders being five points ahead of City, Partey believes that Arsenal can come out on top if they play to their strengths.

Speaking to reporters, Partey said: "I think everything depends on us. We have to go [to City] with the mentality to play football and plays we know. And, at the end, we have to try and win."

The midfielder stressed the importance of approaching the game with the same mindset and tactics that have served Arsenal well throughout the season. "We have to approach it as a game in that we do everything that we did from the beginning of the season and I am sure we can win, if we do that," he said.

Partey also acknowledged that Arsenal were feeling frustrated after their recent match, but urged his teammates not to lose heart. "We cannot put our heads down because now is not the time to drop heads. We have to keep on fighting, we have to keep on pushing and in the end we will get better results," he said.

The Ghana international has been an important figure for Arsenal this season, providing a strong defensive presence in midfield. He will be hoping to make a significant contribution as the Gunners look to close the gap on City and secure a place in the top four.