Ghana star Thomas Partey eyes UEFA Champions League glory with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey wants to win the UEFA Champions League crown with the Spanish giants next season.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fabolous campaign with Los Rojiblancos where he helped the side clinch the Europa League last season.

The Ghana international is key cog of Diego Simeone side and has set his eyes on the bigger European crown in the upcoming season

"I want to achieve more than I accomplished last season, try to win something for my team because we hope to win the Champions League which is our main target," he told state-owned Graphic Sports

"Without hard work, we will not be able to do that, so we just have to start working from now," said Partey who received the award in the company of his parents."

The hugely talented midfielder crowned an incredible season being crowned the Ghanaian Footballer of the Year at the maiden edition of F360 Ghana Football Awards held in Accra over the weekend.