Ghana striker Asamoah hails Andre Ayew's leadership qualities

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has hailed the leadership qualities of Andre Ayew.

The 33-year-old lost the captaincy to the Swansea City star under controversial circumstances weeks before the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

But the country's all-time top scorer, who is a free agent, has hailed the leadership qualities of the 29-year-old.

"Andre has the qualities, We are different people but he has the qualities to lead,"

"We shared ideas severally during our time in Egypt.

"He (Andre) involved me in every decision. We have some senior players in the team and we shared ideas with them as well. We had a cordial relationship."

The Black Stars exited the competition at the Round of 16 after losing on penalties to Tunisia.