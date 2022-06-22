Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan to leave AS Roma

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan will leave AS Roma unless something unexpected happens, according to reports in Italy.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the youngster who made a successful first-team debut is considering leaving Roma because Roma cannot guarantee him a central role in the technical project.

Sassuolo are one of Afena-Gyan's suitors in Italy. However, the club would prefer a permanent deal, which may not be possible.

He has also been linked with a move to the newly-promoted side Lecce and Salernitana this summer.

The young striker scored two goals in 17 Serie A appearances last season and won the UEFA Conference League title with AS Roma.

Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

He scored his first-ever Ghana goal last week in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.