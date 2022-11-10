Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus determined to finish 2022-23 season at Ajax

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has said he wants to finish the 2022-23 season at the Dutch club despite having an eye on a move elsewhere in the near future.

Kudus tried to force a departure from Ajax in the summer, but he is now determined to finish the season in Amsterdam.

However, the 22-year-old Ghana player prefers to do this as an attacking midfielder.

Kudus boycotted training sessions along the line, among other things, because he wanted a move to Everton.

He even reached a personal agreement with the English Premier League side on the deadline day of the transfer window but Ajax did not let him go.

The dribbler was not happy with his playing minutes at the Johan Cruijff Arena, but he fought hard to get himself a starting place in the Ajax team.

"Ehm, of course things changed after that. Especially that I started playing more," Kudus told Algemeen Dagblad

"We all want to play. And if you don't play, you have to look further to be able to do that," continues Kudus, who indicates that his appetite for a transfer "is not necessarily satisfied".

"Because I am a player who likes to challenge myself. This is my third season here. We will see what the future brings. The important thing is that I just keep performing for the team and the rest will follow naturally later."

The chance that the dribbler will leave during the winter break, after the World Cup in Qatar, is nevertheless small.

"No, I do not think so. I don't think so..." He wants to finish the season at Ajax. "Yes, absolutely."

Also Kudus hopes that coach Alfred Schreuder now places him as number ten more often.

"It's more that I think I can do it on my own position even better than as a striker. So it's not annoying, because the team goes above everyone else."

Kudus is in the interest of Borussia Dortmund as reported by German media last month.

His agent has already spoken to the Dortmund leadership in Germany, who see the Ghanaian playmaker a possible successor to Jude Bellingham.

Kudus' current contract with the Dutch champions will run until June 2025.