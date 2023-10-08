Ghana thrash Guinea Bissau in U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier

Ghana’s female U-20 team, otherwise known as Black Princesses defeated Guinea Bissau 3-0 in the first leg of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier in Bissau Sunday.

Three goals courtesy Success Ameyaa, Mary Amponsah and Mercy Attobra handed the Princesses the 1st leg advantage.

The Black Princesses were the better side in the early minutes of the game but couldn’t utilise their chances.

A pass from Helen Alormemu found Mary Amponsah but she was flagged offside in the 11th minute.

Success Ameyaa made her effort count in the 45th minute when she scored from a free kick to hand Ghana the lead before going into the break.

After recess, Mary Amponsah was fouled in the penalty box but Comfort Yeboah missed from the spot kick.

Mary Amponsah doubled the lead in the 67th minute courtesy a great team effort before substitute Mercy Attobra who replaced Fatimata Fuseini proved to be a “super sub” as she scored in the 77th minute to take the game beyond Guinea Bissau.

The Black Princesses held on to win the contest 3:0. The return fixture is scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 14,2023.