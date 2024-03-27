Ghana to host WAFU B U-17 boys tournament in May

WAFU Zone B has announced Accra, Ghana, as the official hosting site for the 2024 U-17 Boys Cup of Nations, scheduled to commence in May.

This highly anticipated event will bring together some of West Africa's brightest young talents representing seven nations, including hosts Ghana, reigning champions Nigeria, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger.

As an added significance, this championship serves dual purposes, acting both as a regional showcase and serving as qualifying rounds for the prestigious TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Given Ghana's rich history within youth development programs, particularly its successful run under the banner of the Black Starlets, anticipation runs high for this year's iteration.

Regrettably, the Black Starlets experienced early elimination during the group stage of the latest instalment, held in Cape Coast.

However, spurred by home advantage once again, Coach Laryea Kingston's charges seek retribution and vow to secure a coveted spot at the ensuing continental finals.

Encouraged by recent preparations, the promising squad eagerly awaits the challenge ahead, set to unfold from May 15th through the 29th, 2024, in the vibrant heart of Accra.