Ghana to know AFCON group opponents on April 12th

The Black Stars of Ghana will know their Africa Cup of Nations opponents on April 12th, 2019.

The official draw for the competition will be held in Cairo-Egypt, the host nation.

Twenty four teams will be placed in six groups for the first time in the competition's history.

Ghana qualified for their 22nd tournament after topping Group F of the qualifiers with a 1-0 victory over Kenya on Saturday.

West Africa will be hugely represented at the Nations Cup in Egypt this June after nine countries from the sub-region qualified for the competition.

Defending champions Cameroon will represent Central Africa with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

South Africa have the second largest representation with five teams from the South.

East Africa will be represented by Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi and Uganda.

Host Egypt lead the North African contingent and are joined by Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.