Ghana trio Agbenyenu, Agyepong and Nuhu earn first Africa Cup of Nations caps

Trio Lumor Agbeyenu, Kasim Nuhu and Thomas Agyepong marked their Africa Cup of Nations debuts on Tuesday in Ghana's 2-2 draw with Benin in the 2019 tournament in Egypt.

Defender Nuhu of German side TSG Hoffenheim paired with John Boye as centre backs.

Agyepong, who spent last season on loan at Scottish Premier League side Hibernian, was deployed on the right flank.

But the Manchester City-owned player spent only 35 minutes on the pitch after picking up an early injury.

Agbenyenu spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Göztepe from Sporting Lisbon started as left back ahead of Baba Rahman.