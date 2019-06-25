GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana trio Agbenyenu, Agyepong and Nuhu earn first Africa Cup of Nations caps

Published on: 25 June 2019
Steve Mounie of Benin is challenged by Nuhu Adams Kasim of Ghana during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals game between Ghana and Benin at Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on 25 June 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Trio Lumor Agbeyenu, Kasim Nuhu and Thomas Agyepong marked their Africa Cup of Nations debuts on Tuesday in Ghana's 2-2 draw with Benin in the 2019 tournament in Egypt.

Defender Nuhu of German side TSG Hoffenheim paired with John Boye as centre backs.

Agyepong, who spent last season on loan at Scottish Premier League side Hibernian, was deployed on the right flank.

But the Manchester City-owned player spent only 35 minutes on the pitch after picking up an early injury.

Agbenyenu spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Göztepe from Sporting Lisbon started as left back ahead of Baba Rahman.

