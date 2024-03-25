Ghana U-20 coach Desmond Ofei credits José Mourinho as his coaching role model

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has expressed his admiration for renowned football coach, JosÃ© Mourinho.

After guiding the team to victory at the 13th African Games, where they defeated Uganda 1-0 in the final match, Ofei was asked about his coaching influences.

During an interview with Asempa FM, Ofei mentioned the current Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi, as someone who is currently performing well.

However, when it came to naming his personal role model, the Belgian-trained football coach identified Mourinho as his top choice.

He stated: "At the moment Roberto de Zerbi is doing a wonderful job at Brighton but for me, it is Jose Mourinho.

When discussing what sets Mourinho apart, Ofei emphasized the Portuguese coach's ability to manage high-profile talent effectively while consistently getting the best out of them.

The Black Satellites coach further praised Mourinho by saying: "He has managed big characters and he always manages to bring out the best of his players. Jose Mourinho is my coaching role model and me, he is the best coach."

Ofei will seek to capitalize on his recent success as he sets his sights on achieving the highest coaching accolades.

Transitioning from an assistant role, the U-20 job marks Ofei's first major coaching position. He demonstrated immediate success in his first tournament and now aims to leverage this triumph as a foundation for future endeavours.