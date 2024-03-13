Ghana U-20 coach Desmond Ofei reveals pathway to Black Stars for young players

Ghana U-20 coach Desmond Ofei has disclosed that young players in the country have a chance to feature for the senior national team, the Black Stars, if they demonstrate quality and consistent performances.

Ofei made this known after the Black Satellites' convincing 3-1 victory over Gambia in the 2023 African Games men's football tournament, a performance that showcased the team's improvement from their first match against Congo, which ended 0-0.

According to Ofei, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku is committed to providing equal opportunities for all players, whether they are based locally or abroad, to represent the Black Stars.

"If these boys show quality and perform consistently, not only in this tournament but make it a lifestyle, and if they are ready, they can get the chance in the senior team," Ofei stated.

The coach emphasised that the team's recent performance against Gambia was an indication of the progress they have made, and he expressed optimism that the players will continue to improve and eventually earn a spot in the Black Stars.

"We are not too surprised because I know the qualities of the boys. We have to congratulate the players once again because they have been working hard. We’ve been pushing them hard," said Ofei.

Ofei's comments suggest that the door is open for young players in Ghana to prove themselves and earn a call-up to the Black Stars. With the right attitude and dedication, these players can follow in the footsteps of previous U-20 graduates who have gone on to excel at the senior level.