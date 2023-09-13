Ghana U-23 goalkeeper William Essu appeals for unpaid bonuses amid health struggles

Ghana U-23 goalkeeper William Essu has called upon the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry to release the winning bonuses owed to the team from their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers victory over Algeria in March 2023.

Essu, who was part of the U-23 squad, has recently garnered sympathy from many after distressing pictures of his deteriorating health condition circulated on the internet on September 12.

Reports suggest that Essu has been battling illness for several months and has allegedly been neglected by his club, Legon Cities. Consequently, he took the decision to publicly appeal to the FA to address the unpaid bonuses.

In a letter made public, the 21-year-old goalkeeper reached out to Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko, the entire management of the Black Meteors, and the Ghana FA, seeking assistance.

In the letter, Essu explained that he urgently needs to undergo another health check-up but is unable to raise the necessary funds. He revealed that he has already used up all his savings in a bid to seek treatment, without success.

This comes after his club teammate and goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey was confirmed to have passed away following a brief illness.