Ghana U17 coach Karim Zito proves to be master of youth football after conquering Europe

Abdul Karim Zito struck gold once again after leading another Ghana youth side to success following the Black Starlets dominating display at the UEFA U16 Development tournament.

The Dreams FC coach supervised the Black Starlets to three wins in three matches at the tournament in Serbia.

Ghana defeated host Serbia 4-0 in the opener, before 3-2 victories over Spain and Switzerland followed.

Zito was named coach of the Black Starlets after leading the U20 team, the Black Satellites to U20 Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2021.

The experienced coach has worked with various youth teams in Ghana and seems to have the golden touch in transforming young players into stars.

Zito's team that won the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Madagascar two years ago produced Black Stars players Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Danlad Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Banieah.

His major task is to return the Black Starlets back to the international stage, having missed the last three Africa U17 Cup of Nations.