Ghana U20 beat Ebusua Dwarfs in friendly ahead of African Games

The Black Satellites rounded up their preparations in the Central Region with a friendly victory over Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Ghana U20 team are preparing for the African Games to be hosted in Accra next month.

The team engaged in a series of friendlies while in the Central Region and will head to Accra for the final part of preparations.

Jerry Afriyie scored a brace before Michael Ephson added a third as the U20 team defeated the former Ghana Premier League side. Dwarfs got a consolation from the spot in the second half.

Ghana will host the rest of Africa from March 8 to 22, with the hopes of topping the medal table at the multi-sport event.

The Black Satellites have been drawn in Group A alongside Congo, Benin and Gambia.