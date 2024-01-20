Ghana U20 coach Desmond Offei invites 30 players for African Games

Black Satellites coach Desmond Offei has invited thirty players to camp ahead of the Africa Games in March.

The players will be camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence as preparations begin for the tournament between March Friday, March 8 â€“ Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The team comprises most of the players who have been working with the new gaffer since he took over from Samuel Boadu.

Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful and midfielder Fredrick Kesse have all been named in the squad as Ghana seeks to build a strong team for upcoming competitions.

Below is the full squad: