Ghana U20 star Joyce Larbi wins League and FA Cup with Al Ahli in Jordan

Ghanaian young footballer Joyce Larbi has won a double in Jordan with Al Ahli Women's team in the just-ended season.

The 20-year-old played a crucial role for the Amman-based club winning the Jordanian Women's Football League and the FA Cup respectively.

The former Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies player scored seven goals and provided six assists in the league for the 2022 campaign.

The highly talented midfielder joined Al Ahli Women's team at the beginning of the season and has had a great impact on the club's success.

Larbi received her first national team invitation in February 2020 when she was included in a 30-member squad of the Black Princesses for a World Cup qualifier against Morocco.

She is expected to land a senior national call-up if she continues to deliver at the Jordanian club with consistent performances.