Ghana unable to replace injured Christian Atsu in AFCON squad

Ghana will not be name a replacement for injured Christian Atsu who has been ruled out for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Atsu limped off during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Cameroon in Ismailia and after several checks, the Newcastle United will not be able to play a role in Ghana's campaign.

His unavailability was confirmed on on Monday ahead of the Ghana must-win final Group match against Guinea Bissau.

According to the tournament rules, no player can be replaced when the tournament has started.

This leaves Ghana will 22 players in camp for the tournament.

Atsu joins Egypt's third goalkeeper Mahmoud Gennesh who has been ruled out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after rupturing his Achilles tendon.