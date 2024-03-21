Ghana vs Nigeria: GFA unveils exciting fan engagement plan for African Games women’s final

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced an exciting fan engagement package ahead of the highly anticipated Africa Games Women’s Football Final between perennial rivals Ghana and Nigeria in Cape Coast on Thursday evening.

The epic showdown between West Africa’s eternal football rivals has generated immense interest among fans of both nations and across Africa.

In a bid to enhance the fan experience at the match, the Football Association is bringing together major stakeholders including women's football clubs, celebrities, influencers, local and international artistes, and supporters to generate excitement ahead of the final.

As part of the fan engagement initiative, Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, gospel artiste Empress Gifty, and Nigerian singer-songwriter and worship leader, Yadah, are set to perform at the Cape Coast Stadium before the match, at halftime, and after the match.

Fan engagement activations will also take place in selected cities across the country, with giant screens set up at viewing centres for fans who wish to gather and watch the match together.

In the Ghanaian capital, Accra, footballers and supporters from Women Premier League Clubs will converge at the Gold Coast Lounge to watch the final on a giant screen for optimal viewing.

Giant screens will also be installed in other cities including Kumasi, Sekondi-Takoradi, Sunyani, Tamale, and Techiman for fans to enjoy a unique viewing experience.

Additionally, in Cape Coast, the venue of the match, Ghana Women’s Premier League footballers will gather at the stadium to cheer on the Black Princesses to victory.

The fan activation promises to provide an immersive experience with extensive social media engagement across all platforms of the GFA.

Exciting performances from Eno Barony, Sista Afia, Empress Gifty, and Yadah will add to the excitement of the football festival.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm local time.

GHANAsoccernet.com coverage of the 13th All African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, expert in shipping logistics!