Ghana vs Nigeria: West African giants set to renew football rivalry

Ghana and Nigeria, two of Africa's top football nations, are set to renew their long-standing rivalry on the pitch later this month.

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that the Super Eagles will take on the Black Stars in an international friendly on March 22nd in Marrakech.

This highly anticipated match will mark the 57th encounter between the two teams, with Ghana holding the upper hand historically, having won 25 times compared to Nigeria's 12 victories.

The most recent clash between the two sides was in 2022, when Ghana eliminated Nigeria from the Qatar World Cup qualifiers with a 1-1 draw on aggregate, thanks to the away goal rule.

Interestingly, Nigeria's current head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, was in charge of the Super Eagles during that encounter and will be looking for revenge against Ghana.

Eguavoen took over as interim coach following the departure of José Peseiro after the Portuguese coach had led Nigeria to the final of the AFCON in Ivory Coast last month.

Meanwhile, Ghana are currently without a coach, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has yet to officially announce any friendly matches for the Black Stars during the March international break.

However, according to sources close to the GFA, the association is working on appointing a new coach soon, who will likely name his squad for the Nigeria game.

Uganda have also announced an international friendly against Ghana, scheduled for March 26th, just four days after the Nigeria-Ghana match.

Both games will be played in Marrakech, Morocco.

The upcoming friendly between Ghana and Nigeria promises to be an exciting encounter, especially considering the rich history of competition between these two West African powerhouses.