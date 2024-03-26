Ghana vs Uganda: History, Records, Head to Head, Where to Watch

Ghana and Uganda are set to clash at Stade de Marrakech, aiming to rebound from recent defeats.
Uganda suffered a 4-0 loss to Comoros, while Ghana faced a humbling defeat against Nigeria.
Despite Uganda's recent struggles, they had previously secured a 2-0 win over Kuwait.
The upcoming match marks the ninth meeting between the two teams, with Ghana leading the head-to-head record 7-3.
Otto Addo's return as Ghana's coach brings hope for improvement, although his second stint started with a defeat.
Match Details:
Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Venue: Grande de Stade Marrakech
Kick Off: 4:00 PM
Recent Form:
Uganda: Two wins in six games
Ghana: No wins in six games
Head to Head:
This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides, with Ghana leading 7-3.
Their most recent clash in October 2017 ended in a goalless draw in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Nine of their last 10 head-to-head games, including the last five, have seen fewer than three goals scored.
Where to Watch:
The game will be streamed live on the Ghana Football App and the official Ghana Football Association YouTube page.