Ghana vs Uganda: History, Records, Head to Head, Where to Watch

Ghana and Uganda are set to clash at Stade de Marrakech, aiming to rebound from recent defeats.

Uganda suffered a 4-0 loss to Comoros, while Ghana faced a humbling defeat against Nigeria.

Despite Uganda's recent struggles, they had previously secured a 2-0 win over Kuwait.

The upcoming match marks the ninth meeting between the two teams, with Ghana leading the head-to-head record 7-3.

Otto Addo's return as Ghana's coach brings hope for improvement, although his second stint started with a defeat.

Match Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Venue: Grande de Stade Marrakech

Kick Off: 4:00 PM

Recent Form:

Uganda: Two wins in six games

Ghana: No wins in six games

Head to Head:

This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides, with Ghana leading 7-3.

Their most recent clash in October 2017 ended in a goalless draw in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nine of their last 10 head-to-head games, including the last five, have seen fewer than three goals scored.

Where to Watch:

The game will be streamed live on the Ghana Football App and the official Ghana Football Association YouTube page.