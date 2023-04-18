GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana win UEFA U16 Development Tournament after third consecutive victory

Published on: 18 April 2023
Black Starlets have been crowned champions of the inaugural UEFA U16 Development Tournament, securing a third consecutive victory on Tuesday.

Ghana triumphed over Switzerland 3-2 in a closely contested match to finish top with a 100% record, having previously defeated host nation Serbia and then Spain.

Coach Karim Zito's team proved themselves to be worthy champions, displaying a clear sense of purpose and determination to claim the title from the outset.

They delivered an impressive performance, thrashing Serbia 4-0 in their opening game, and securing a hard-fought victory over Spain before ultimately overcoming a resilient Swiss side.

Ramsey Asumadu scored two goals, while Bossman Debrah added another to ensure the Black Starlets emerged victorious in a thrilling five-goal encounter with Switzerland.

The four-nation tournament was staged in Belgrade, Serbia and served as valuable preparation for Ghana ahead of the upcoming WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.

 

