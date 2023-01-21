Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei delivers assist in VfL Bochum's victory over Hertha Berlin

Black Stars winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei served an assist in VfL Bochum's 3-1 victory over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The 28-year-old was handed a starting role following the Bundesliga return after the winter break, and Antwi-Adjei played a key role in the win on Saturday afternoon.

Phillip Hofmann netted at either side of half time as the host raced to a 3-0 lead before the hour mark. His second was aided by the Ghanaian winger.

In between Hofmann's goals was a 44th minute strike from Keven Schlotterbeck.

Hertha Berlin pulled one back late in the game through Suart Sedar.

Meanwhile, Antwi-Adjei's compatriot and Bundesliga veteran Kevin-Prince Boateng was an unused substitute for Hertha Berlin.

Antwi-Adjei has contributed five goals in 11 Bundesliga games this season, scoring two and providing three assists.