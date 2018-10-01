Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi hails 'fantastic' CSKA Sofia fans

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi has heaped praises on CSKA Sofia fans for their unflinching support.

Gyasi, 27, joined the Bulgarian giants from Norweigian side Aelesund during winter transfer window.

The former FC Twente wideman has quickly established himself in the side, scoring two goals in nine appearances in the ongoing Bulgarian top-flight league.

"The fans here are fanatical, I have not seen them anymore they really live with CSKA is the biggest club in Bulgaria Everywhere I go, they say."

"Even when we lose, you will hear this and they say that we have to do better in the next match, "said the Ghanaian winger.