Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah shines as Lyon secure narrow victory over Nice

Black Stars winger Ernest Nuamah exhibited his playmaking prowess on Friday night, contributing to Olympique Lyon's triumph over OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1.

The talented winger earned a starting spot for Lyon in the home match held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

In the 22nd minute of the Round 22 encounter of the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign, he provided a crucial assist that led to the only goal of the match.

The former FC Nordsjaelland forward set up Orel Mangala to score, giving Lyon a lead to carry into the first-half break.

Despite OGC Nice's efforts in the second half, they were unable to mount a comeback, resulting in a narrow defeat for the team at the end of the 90 minutes.

During the match on Friday night, Nuamah played for 79 minutes before being substituted by Rayan Cherki.

In the current season, the 20-year-old has made 18 appearances for Olympic Lyon, contributing one goal and two assists.