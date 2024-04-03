Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku named in Championship Team of the Week

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku has received the Championship Team of the Week accolade from Sofascore following his stellar performance in Leicester City's victory over Norwich on Monday.

Despite Norwich City taking an early lead courtesy of Gabriel Sara, the 20-year-old winger played a crucial role in Leicester City's comeback, with Kenan Dewsbury-Hall levelling the score just 13 minutes later.

Issahaku's influence remained evident throughout the match as Leicester City dominated proceedings, ultimately securing a 3-1 win over Norwich City.

Noteworthy was Issahaku's performance statistics, including three key passes made, a 72 percent pass accuracy, two accurate long balls delivered, and a big chance created for his team.

Issahaku has emerged as one of Leicester City’s standout performers in their quest for Premier League promotion. The attacking midfielder boasts an impressive tally of 10 assists and three goals in the Championship.

Leicester City are reportedly keen on exercising their option for a permanent transfer, although this decision may hinge on their financial situation in the summer.