Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts to LA Galaxy's comeback win against Sporting Kansas City

Black Stars winger Joseph Painstil has shared his excitement after LA Galaxy came from two goals down to beat Sporting Kansas City in the MLS on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who joined the MLS giants in February, started and played a pivotal role as the five-time champions continued their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Their run was threatened after two quick goals from Sporting Kansas before half time. Nemanja Radoja and William Agada scored in the space of nine minutes to put the hosts ahead.

However, Paintsil and his teammates produced a strong comeback in the second half after scoring three times in eight minutes.

Eriq Zavaleta halved the deficit in the 72nd minute before Dejan Joveltic levelled two minutes later. Marco Delgado then sealed victory ten minutes from time.

Painstil took to social media to praise his teammates for a spirited performance, posting: "Love this team. What a comeback."

The tricky winger has been in fine form since moving to the MLS, scoring two goals in five matches.