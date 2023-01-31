Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana arrives in England to seal Everton move 

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has arrived in England to complete his move to Everton, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Everton won the race to sign the highly talented Ghanaian youngster ahead of Premier League rival Southampton in this transfer window.

Everton's bid of 22 million euros has been accepted by Rennes for the Ghana international.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Kamaldeen has arrived in England to complete the deal before the end of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old will have his medical on Tuesday and become a player of the club when the deal is completed.

The former Nordsjaelland winger is expected to add more attacking power to Everton's front line and help them survive relegation under new manager Sean Dyche.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has made 14 appearances and scored one goal in the Ligue 1 this season for Rennes.

According to sources, Everton are also in talks to sign Ghana captain Andre Ayew before the transfer window shuts on January 31.

Andre Ayew recently terminated his contract with Qatari side Al Sadd and is currently a free agent.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom