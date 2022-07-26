Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana linked with Newcastle United transfer

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana this summer.

The Premier League club are said to have enquired about Sulemana's availability as they look to strengthen and bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old plays for Stade Rennes, a club he joined from Nordsjaelland at the start of last season. The French club is said to have paid €15 million to sign the talented attacker.

Ghanasoccernet sources at Rennes say he will not be released for the quoted £30 million transfer sum.

English side Newcastle United are seeking to sign Ghana prodigy Kamaldeen Sulemana but @Ghanasoccernet sources at Rennes say he will not be released for the quoted £30 million transfer sum. #GhanaSoccerNet #Transfers #TransferNews pic.twitter.com/FcxFEL8TEC — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) July 25, 2022

Sulemana scored four goals and added two assists in his first 13 domestic appearances for Rennes, scoring on his debut against Lens.

His season was cut short due to a back injury sustained in late February.

While he did return to the bench for Rennes' final game of the season against Lille, the winger had been out for more than three months.

He does have four years remaining on his current contract with Rennes, and given that he was signed for £17 million last summer, he is unlikely to be cheap.

However, Sulemana could be a real wildcard in terms of improving Newcastle's attack. Of course, he may need time to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League. But the truth is that the 20-year-old is electric.