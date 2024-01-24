GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana resumes training after injury layoff

Published on: 24 January 2024
Kamaldeen Sulemana has returned to training at Southampton after almost two months off due to injury.

The talented forward joined group training on Tuesday and he is expected to be available for the FA Cup game against Watford on Sunday.

The 21-year-old's injury comeback is a huge boost for Russel Martin and his team as they eye a quick return to the Premier League.

Sulemana missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire due to the injury but he is expected to return to the Ghana team for March's World Cup qualifiers.

The former Stade Rennais attacker has been troubled with injuries this season, making only 13 appearances and has three assists in the English Championship.

 

