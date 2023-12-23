Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana ruled out of AFCON 2023

Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana is the latest player to be ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

Despite being included in the 55-man provisional list for the tournament in Ivory Coast, Southampton manager Russel Martin has disclosed that the player will not be fit for AFCON 2023.

Sulemana has struggled with injuries in the ongoing campaign, making only 13 appearances for the Saints in their promotion bid.

“Kamaldeen won’t be in the squad. I’m sure I’ll chat to Chris (Hughton) about where he is in his fitness," said Martin ahead of Southampton's trip to Queens Park Rangers.

“He is going to be nowhere near ready for that. He won’t go.

“Kamaldeen will be fit towards the end of January or the start of February. This could change, I don’t know (for sure)," he added.

He joins Brighton's Tariq Lamptey as players completely ruled out of the tournament.

Sulemana was part of the Black Stars team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon last year.