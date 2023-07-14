Ghana winger Osman Bukari and two Red Star teammates earn Serbian giants $670,000 in World Cup money

Serbian giant, Red Star Belgrade have earned hugely following the participation of Ghana winger, Osman Bukari and two of his teammates at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana international and teammates, Milan Borjan and Strahinja Eraković, fetched the Serbian champions $670,714 from the World Cup.

Bukari prominently featured for the Black Stars at the World Cup and was part of the team from camping in UAE to moving to Doha for the tournament.

FIFA announced that each player was allocated $10,950 per day for being part of their national teams at the World Cup.

And although Ghana failed to make it beyond the group stage, Bukari earn as much as Borjan and Erakovic for Red Star Belgrade.

“The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is a clear example of how the FIFA World Cup has a positive impact on club football across the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Qatar 2022 was not only the career pinnacle for many players, but also the most successful World Cup ever and one that will contribute to football development in all corners of the planet. Club football plays a key role within the football ecosystem and the FIFA Club Benefits Programme provides us with an excellent opportunity to support clubs."