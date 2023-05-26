Ghana winger Osman Bukari completes 'double' with Red Star Belgrade after Serbian Cup triumph

Ghana international Osman Bukari has achieved the double this season with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade after their triumph over FK Cukaricki in the Serbian Cup on Thursday.

Red Star staged a remarkable comeback to claim a 2-1 victory in the final of the Serbian Cup at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade to complete their double for the 2022-23 season.

The Red and Whites have already won the Serbian Super Liga and have added the Serbian Cup, which they have won for the third consecutive time, having won the previous two editions.

Midfielder Marko Docic scored the opening goal of the match in the 21st minute to put Cukaricki ahead.

Serbian forward Aleksandar Pesic restored parity in the 61st minute before netting the winning goal moments later to complete the comeback for Red Star.

The Black Stars winger played the full throttle of the match for Red Star while compatriot Samuel Owusu was brought on as a second half substitute for Cukaricki when he replaced Luka Adzic.

Bukari has been immense for Red Star this season, having scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.