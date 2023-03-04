Ghana winger Osman Bukari dedicates derby win to 'fantastic' Red Star Belgrade fans

Osman Bukari enjoyed his first derby win in Serbia after playing a key role as Red Star Belgrade pipped eternal rivals Partizan Belgrade in Serbia.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration as Slobodan Urosevic's fifth minute own goal separated the two sides.

At a charge atmosphere the Red Star stadium, the hosts were frustrated in the second half with Partizan getting a man sent off. Ricardo Jorge Pires Gomes was red carded in the final minute.

"I think that the first half was enjoyable, while in the second half the game was very choppy and there were many interruptions, which did not suit us, it slowed down the game and made the second part of the game worse," said Bukari after the game.

"The interruptions affected me a lot, just when I was warming up, there was an interruption that lasted from five to ten minutes. It was difficult for me to get back into the rhythm after that," he added.

Red Star Belgrade fans came out in their numbers to support their club, leaving Bukari stunned by the show of support in the derby.

"Zvezda fans were fantastic, as always. From the first day, when I came, I saw how they support us regardless of the game. I think that is the most beautiful thing in the Serbian league, the way the fans support the club. They are incredible, I love them very much, I hope we will enjoy together for a long time," he said.

Bukari scored in the first leg, which ended 1-1 and has since been in phenomenal form for the Serbian giants.