Ghana winger Tariqe Fosu picks Man of the Match award in Rotherham's win over Sunderland

Black Stars winger Tariqe Fosu has been voted Rotherham United's Man of the Match in the victory over Sunderland.

Fosu, who is on loan from English Premier League side Brentford, served two assists as Rotherham defeated Sunderland to end their winless run.

The 27-year-old was came up against scorer of the opening goal Ollie Rathbone, Lee Peltier and Cameron Humphreys in the four-man poll and emerged as the winner with 38.8% of the 1,163 votes cast.

Meanwhile, Fosu is hoping to help Rotherham stay in the English Championship as they sit five points above the drop zone.

"It was tough, second half was very hard towards the end. I think they are a good side and we showed that we are capable of producing a good performance and it gives as a confidence. The boys should be proud of themselves," said Fosu.

"Never say die. We are very confident, obviously we lost the last game and everyone is confident as a team. We believe that we are definitely confident of staying in the league," he added.