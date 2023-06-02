Ghana won't play under pressure - Coach Basigi ahead of WAFU Cup final against Nigeria

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has stated that his team will go into the final of the WAFU U-20 Girls Cup without pressure as they clash with their Nigerian counterparts.

Ghana's Black Princesses defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semi-finals to advance to the final against Nigeria, who defeated Benin 3-0 in the other semi-final.

Basigi exudes confidence as the team prepares for their crucial match. He indicated that he has studied the Nigerians and will meticulously plan a smart strategy for the game.

"We are not putting pressure on the girls and then every match and its tactical ploy. We have seen the Nigerians play and we know how they play they have also seen us play so we are going to map out our strategy," he said.

"In as much as they are also because they were here to watch we are going to map out our strategy better. We should see the way they played because if you look at the group stages our group is very tough so there is no wonder even though you have not seen us scoring many goals. But all the same, you will see that we create a lot of scoring chances so let's see how it goes against Nigeria,"