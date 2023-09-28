Ghana youngster Emmanuel Yeboah makes debut as Brondby beat Hellerup in Danish Cup

Black Meteors striker Emmanuel Yeboah finally made his first appearance for Danish side Brondby on Wednesday night as they triumphed in the Danish Cup to progress to the next stage.

Having made a significant move to Brøndby IF from CFR Cluj in a noteworthy €1.5 million transfer deal for the Danish Superliga club, the 20-year-old was yet to make his debut until Wednesday when he finally got the nod as a second-half substitute to help his team secure a convincing 3-0 win against Hellerup IK.

Yuito Suzuki found the back of the net just 22 minutes into the match, providing the visiting team with an early lead.

Brøndby extended their advantage when Oscar Schwartau scored a goal just three minutes after the initial one, resulting in a comfortable two-goal lead for the team as they headed into halftime.

To put the finishing touch on their victory, an unfortunate own goal was conceded by Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura, sealing Brøndby's commanding 3-0 triumph in the third round of the Danish Cup.

Yeboah was introduced in the 77th minute to replace Suzuki marking another feat in his career.