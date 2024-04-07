Ghana youngster Ibrahim Osman finds the net in Nordsjaelland win over Copenhagen

Ghana youngster Ibrahim Osman was on the scoresheet for FC Nordsjaelland when they beat FC Copenhagen in the crunchy encounter in the Danish Superliga.

The 19-year-old netted the opening goal for Nordsjaelland as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Copenhagen at the Right to Dream Park on Sunday afternoon.

Osman connected a pass from Swedish defender Daniel Svensson to give the home side the advantage after 22 minutes from kick-off.

Nordsjaelland doubled their advantage a few moments later through Danish forward Marcus Ingvartsen in the 29th minute.

Swedish teenager Roony Bardghji missed from the spot on the stroke of half-time, failing to pull one back for Copenhagen.

The visitors got their consolation just two minutes into the second half after Icelandic teenager Orri Oskarsson scored.

Osman was replaced in the 88th minute by Ivorian midfielder Mario Dorgeles as he takes his tally in the season to three goals and five assists in 23 appearances for Nordsjaelland.